Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: DirecTV's Newsmax Drop Should Be Probed

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, responding to the outcry over AT&T/DirecTV dropping Newsmax from its platforms, said the matter should be investigated by the House Oversight Committee.

"I sit on the Oversight Committee," Fallon told Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" on Wednesday night. "This is something that we should actually look into and investigate."

AT&T's DirecTV cut Newsmax's signal at midnight Tuesday, preventing more than 13 million customers from watching Newsmax.

Fallon said woke corporations won't tolerate dissent, as "it's like kryptonite. It makes them weak."

He added that the U.S. is strong because of its diversity, but said the "strongest diversity is the diversity of thought."

"[DirecTV has] 22 liberal TV and information channels and a couple of conservative channels," but Newsmax, "a great channel that talks about things that are important to millions of America and has 25 million regular viewers" got canceled, and "it doesn't make any sense. It doesn't pass the smell test," Fallon said.

The outcry is growing among Republicans in Congress, and now that they control the House, corporations like AT&T might start paying attention to calls for action, Fallon said.

"The Biden administration ignored us, and the woke left corporations ignored the Republicans for the last two years," he said. "But now that we have the majority in the House, suddenly they may pay attention."

Fallon noted that "corporations like the path of least resistance."

"We're pretty much a 50-50 split country," he said. "They should be providing information and providing all news sources to the American public so they can make the maximum amount of money. Their $2.7 billion could grow to $4 billion or $5 billion. Why are you trying to declare open war on half of America?"

Action You Can Take to Fight AT&T DirecTV's Censorship:

1. If you are a DirecTV customer call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air, or you can CANCEL!

[When you speak to a live operator, let them know you are aware NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.]

If you are an AT&T customer for any of their products or services, call them and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX or you will cancel. Call AT&T toll free at 888-855-2338 .

2. Call your Member of Congress or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T and DirecTV's censorship of conservative media like NEWSMAX!

3. Go to our online petition and get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!