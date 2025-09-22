Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: 58 Dems Snub Unity in Kirk Vote

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, blasted House Democrats who voted against a resolution condemning the murder of conservative leader Charlie Kirk, telling Newsmax that partisan "pettiness" prevented the chamber from presenting a united front against political violence.

Appearing Monday on "National Report," Fallon contrasted last week's vote on the Kirk resolution with a recent unanimous House measure denouncing the killing of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman.

"We had the unfortunate killing of the state representative in Minnesota, and that resolution condemning that act of political violence passed unanimously," Fallon said. "This is what Charlie Kirk's resolution should have been like as well. But unfortunately, it wasn't because some Democrats just can't bring themselves to really embrace unity."

Kirk, co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, was killed earlier this month in what authorities have described as an act of political violence.

Fallon said that while not everyone agreed with Kirk's views, "that doesn't mean you can't come together and condemn political violence and condemn his killing and honor his legacy because he focused on discourse. He wanted us to have debate. He wanted us to have a spirited exchange of ideas in the public square. And what's wrong with that?

"That's going to make our republic stronger. And an act of evil took him away from us, and we should have come together as a chamber."

Instead, Fallon said, 58 Democrats opposed the measure, which passed the GOP-led House.

"Unfortunately, 58 Democrats chose really pettiness and ignorance," he said.

Fallon also paid tribute to Kirk's widow, Erika, whose public forgiveness of the suspect moved him deeply.

"His legacy is going to live on," Fallon said. "His wife, Erika, really is a true inspiration — to forgive the evil killer is something that, I mean, she's a better Christian than I. That is amazing."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com