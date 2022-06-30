×
Tags: pat fallon | border | texas | joe biden

﻿Rep. Pat Fallon to Newsmax: Biden Has Shown 'Gross Dereliction of Duty' at the Border

Pat Fallon
Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 30 June 2022 11:02 AM EDT

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden's "apathy" is keeping the southwest border from being secured and accused him of "a gross dereliction of duty."

Fallon claimed on "Wake Up America" that Biden has "ignored" the southern border.

"Joe Biden has shown a complete, really horrific apathy towards the securing our southern border. He's ignored it. He hasn't visited it, he sent his quote-unquote border czar [Vice President] Kamala Harris down to the border one time — she doesn't know what's going on."

He went on to say, "The worst month we've had in our history was April with 234,000 illegal border crossings. That was 1,258% worse than the last April that President [Donald] Trump was in office. But then that was only exceeded when we got the main numbers, which was nearly 240,000 illegal border crossings, which was 930% worse than the last May that President Trump was in office. So, it's 10 times worse."

Fallon continued, "Never mind that the Mexican drug cartels are making wild profits and they smuggle these folks. Usually, they charge about $4,000 a person, so it's starting to rival the money they're making with illegal narcotics. It is chaos. It is a catastrophe, and Joe Biden has shown just a gross dereliction of duty."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 30 June 2022 11:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

