Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Border Patrol Appointment Won't Matter

President Joe Biden's appointment of Border Patrol veteran Jason Owens to replace retiring Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz won't matter, as the administration won't allow him or other Border Patrol agents to do their jobs, Rep. Pat Fallon said on Newsmax Sunday.

"[This] has been the exact case that we've seen for the last 2.5 years," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "Never in our history have we had a month with over 200,000 illegal border crossings, and unfortunately we've seen that under Joe Biden 14 times."

There are likely even more coming across than are being counted, as "now they 're not counting some folks that are going through the ports of entry if they're from Haiti, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Cuba," said Fallon. "They're giving them permission to come in and giving them parole immediately. It's an unsustainable crisis."

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, as part of his Operation Loan Star initiative, is deploying a floating barrier on the Rio Grande River to stop migrants, and Fallon said he agrees with anything that slows down crossings.

"There are 4 million people in this world waiting to come to our country legally and doing it the right way and they're being punished," he said. "People are able to cut the line. Those folks wait on average 9 to 12 years, so to allow mass unlawful immigration is neither good for the folks that live south of the border nor north of it. We need to enforce the border."

The border situation, he added, "is not a crisis anymore. It's not even a catastrophe. It's a cataclysm, and we need to address it because it is truly unsustainable."

He also commented on GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis' words concerning the border, particularly the Florida governor's statement that sanctuary communities are pushing back when immigrants are sent to them.

"Every single person crossing that border should be shipped to these jurisdictions, whether it's Delaware, New York, California," said Fallon. " In fact, I'd put them on buses if I was Gov. Abbott and send them directly to Joe Biden's beach house in Delaware and Chuck Schumer's mansion up in New York, Gavin Newsom's house in California and Hakeem Jeffries' place up in New York City."

In Martha's Vineyard, he added, "They got 50 migrants, and they called out the National Guard. They absolutely flipped out, and they got those folks off that island so quickly because it is completely hypocritical. Not in my backyard."

