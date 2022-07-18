Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Libs 'All for Open Borders' Until Crisis Hits Home

Liberals are "all for open borders until it hits their backyard," so perhaps Texas Gov. Greg Abbott should also be sending immigrants to the hometowns of President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Rep. Pat Fallon said Monday on Newsmax.

"They're being tricked to leave their home countries in the first place," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report," while responding to Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser's complaints over the weekend about immigrants being taken by bus from Texas to the nation's capital.

"We're a nation that is already experiencing deficit spending. We don't have the resources," Fallon added.

Bowser told CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday that the D.C. homeless shelters are filling because of the numbers of immigrants being sent by bus to Washington, D.C., and said she fears "they're being tricked into nationwide bus trips when their final destinations are places all over the United States of America."

Fallon said he finds her claims "very ironic, and, quite frankly, offensive."

"Gov. Abbott the next time I talk to him, going to recommend that he also sends buses to Nancy Pelosi's home in San Francisco, to Joe Biden's summer home in Delaware, and also Chuck Schumer's house because maybe then they can see what we're having what's happening here in Texas."

He pointed out that for the past four months, "we've had over 200,000 illegal migrants crossing the border on Joe Biden's watch, and he, incidentally, has been in office now 533 days, and he's never even visited the border."

But on Biden's watch, he said, "We've had about 3.2 million illegal border crossing and 700,000 known got-aways," said Fallon. "It's an open and porous border and something needs to be done because Joe Biden has got a gross dereliction of duty with what he has done on the border."

Meanwhile, Biden has returned from his weekend Middle East meetings, where Fallon says "nothing got done."

"When I talk to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, he said that when we were energy independent that gave him more flexibility when negotiating nearly everything with foreign governments because we essentially we had what they needed and wanted," said Fallon. "Now Joe Biden has declared war on the American energy sector, and he's going over to dictatorships like Saudi Arabia and his solution for, you know, solving the oil embargo that we're going to place on Russia … it makes absolutely no sense, but he's consistent. He always puts America last."

He also called on the president to "forget about what he said on the campaign trail" about declaring war on the American energy sector. "He should open up more leases," said Fallon. "Stop with the regulations and open up. We have plenty of oil. We have plenty of natural gas here. We just have to let them [the companies] really and essentially do their jobs."

