Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Sleeper Cells 'Keep Me Up at Night'

On Thursday evening, Israel launched a series of strikes against Iran to take out its uranium enrichment sites and many of its military leaders and senior nuclear scientists.

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday that the precision and lethality of the Israeli strikes show that they "planned this for quite some time."

"It's unfortunate that it had to happen, but you can't have a nation-state that is the largest country that is a state sponsor of terror in the world with a nuclear weapon. The Israelis are hitting combatants and military targets with surgical precision, and the Iranians are using shotguns into the darkened sky just trying to hit anything," he said on "Greg Kelly Reports."

Retired Air Force Brig. General Blaine Holt joined the conversation and said his concerned for the U.S. is what may be lurking domestically.

"The worry I have now, though, is we had an open border here in the United States. For four years. We have had terror cells embed themselves. Hezbollah. And so we have to be heads on a swivel here for a while and take care of Main Street, because they could come at us here."

Fallon agreed, saying it's "what keeps me up at night."

"I'm on the House Intel Committee. And when you had really a de facto open border for an entire presidential term, and we live in an open society, and what is already here from God knows what source. There's plenty of other countries that have the resources and want to hurt us. So that's something that we have to be ever-vigilant on," he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com