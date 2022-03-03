Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Putin Thought He'd Get Away With Invasion

Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine because he thought it would be "easy pickings" and that he'd get away with it because of President Joe Biden's weakness, Rep. Pat Fallon said Thursday on Newsmax.

"[NATO] has the Article 5 provisions, where an attack on one is an attack on all," said the Texas Republican on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "That's why we're not seeing 200,000 troops in much-easier targets like Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, very small Baltic states, because they are part of NATO and invading them is like a kid invading Nebraska, and we would have a hot war with Russia."

But Putin also was looking at what happened in Afghanistan under Biden, said Fallon.

He also pointed out that out of the past four presidents, the only one who wasn't in office when Putin attacked another country was former President Donald Trump, and that was because Trump "projected strength."

"The best English that some of the regimes like [in] Iran and Russia understand is a gun to the face and strength, consequences, and repercussions," Fallon said.

The congressman also commented on reports that China asked Russia to wait until after the Beijing Olympics was over before launching its attack on Ukraine.

"We absolutely have to look at this," he said, adding that China is risking alienating the United States, its largest trading partner, but the United States needs to flex some "muscle" there.

He also said that even with the United Nations General Assembly adopting a resolution to rebuke Russia for attacking Ukraine, that is "completely symbolism" and to Putin, "that's like an ant yelling at him."

"He's just going to press forward," said Fallon. "There were some other countries that we're surprised that abstained, like India, Mexico, Israel, and the UAE. But again, it's just symbolism … this an economic siege, and Putin is a chess player, and he feels that the West will blink first."

