Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: 'Crumple Up' Biden's Afghanistan Report

The Biden administration's report on the withdrawal of Afghanistan "isn't worth the paper it was printed on," as it was produced in self defense over what it knew would be a damaging inspector general's report, Rep. Pat Fallon said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"This is what you do with the report from Joe Biden, that 12-page report," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report," while crumpling some paper. "You crumple it up and you throw it out."

Fallon's comments came just after the House Oversight Committee opened testimony in its hearing regarding the August 2021 pullout from Afghanistan in which 13 service members were killed and more than 100 Afghans were killed in a suicide bomber's attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

The committee, led by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., is examining the work that has been completed by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) on the withdrawal, and is to feature testimony from the inspectors general for the Department of Defense, Department of State, and U.S. Agency for International Development.

SIGAR Inspector General John Sopko's testimony Wednesday resulted in "some guns blazing," said Fallon.

"This is an independent entity, saying that the Biden State Department has been [obstructing] and delaying and not cooperating, and that doesn't serve the country well at all and certainly doesn't serve the truth well at all," said Fallon.

Fallon said it was the Biden administration, not former President Donald Trump's, that "drew an arbitrary line in the sand and said, 'We have to leave.'"

"He red-lined himself and said we're going to be out by September, Joe Biden, not Donald Trump," said Fallon.

"Who left Afghanistan in the middle of fighting season when they should have left in the winter? Joe Biden. Who decided to take the State Department's advice and draw down to 600 troops instead of 2500 that were there that the military said we needed to hold Kabul and Bagram [Prison]? Joe Biden."



And after that, "5,000 Taliban terrorists and criminals and scumbags broke out of prison, one of which was the suicide bomber that murdered 13 American service members, and Joe Biden wants to blame Donald Trump," said Fallon. "That's a travesty and it's disgusting."

