Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Iran Behind Baghdad Embassy Attack

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax that Iran was ultimately behind the latest attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, which occurred Friday morning.

Joining "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" Friday, the House Committee on Armed Services member called out Iran for funding and supporting proxies that are terrorizing U.S. troops in the Middle East.

"Iran, Iran, Iran. That's what they do. They hide behind their proxies, and they have no interest in stability in the region. They have an absolute lust for power," Fallon said of the attack. "And the best English that the Iranian regime understands is a punch in the face."

Fallon's attribution of the attack to Iran comes despite no group officially taking credit for it.

ABC News reported that the Green Zone near the Tigris River — which, in addition to the U.S. Embassy, also houses Iraqi buildings and other foreign embassies — was struck Friday morning by 14 Katyusha rockets.

Reportedly, there was minor damage and no casualties.

According to the U.S. military, there have been 78 attacks carried out against U.S. facilities in the past few weeks since Israel's ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.

Under former President Donald Trump, Iran was "taking in under $10 billion a year" exporting their oil, Fallon noted. However, since President Joe Biden took office, that has "more than quadrupled to over $40 billion."

"As little money as they [Iran] can get on the international scene, the better," he continued. "Because if you can't fund their proxies, you kind of pull the teeth from their proxies and they can do limited damage."

