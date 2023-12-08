×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pat fallon | baghdad | us embassy | attack

Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Iran Behind Baghdad Embassy Attack

By    |   Friday, 08 December 2023 08:38 PM EST

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax that Iran was ultimately behind the latest attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, which occurred Friday morning.

Joining "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" Friday, the House Committee on Armed Services member called out Iran for funding and supporting proxies that are terrorizing U.S. troops in the Middle East.

"Iran, Iran, Iran. That's what they do. They hide behind their proxies, and they have no interest in stability in the region. They have an absolute lust for power," Fallon said of the attack. "And the best English that the Iranian regime understands is a punch in the face."

Fallon's attribution of the attack to Iran comes despite no group officially taking credit for it.

ABC News reported that the Green Zone near the Tigris River — which, in addition to the U.S. Embassy, also houses Iraqi buildings and other foreign embassies — was struck Friday morning by 14 Katyusha rockets.

Reportedly, there was minor damage and no casualties.

According to the U.S. military, there have been 78 attacks carried out against U.S. facilities in the past few weeks since Israel's ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.

Under former President Donald Trump, Iran was "taking in under $10 billion a year" exporting their oil, Fallon noted. However, since President Joe Biden took office, that has "more than quadrupled to over $40 billion."

"As little money as they [Iran] can get on the international scene, the better," he continued. "Because if you can't fund their proxies, you kind of pull the teeth from their proxies and they can do limited damage."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax Friday that Iran was ultimately behind the latest attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, which occurred Friday morning.
pat fallon, baghdad, us embassy, attack
316
2023-38-08
Friday, 08 December 2023 08:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved