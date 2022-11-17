Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Mayorkas 'In Orbit Around Neptune'

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' claims to Congress that the U.S. southern border is secure show that "maybe he's not living on this planet," Rep. Pat Fallon said Thursday on Newsmax, adding that he hopes Republicans impeach Mayorkas for his "gross dereliction of duty" while he's "abdicated his responsibilities."

"Maybe he's in orbit around Neptune," Fallon, a Texas Republican, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "This is the second time he said it, but he was caught on a hot mic last year saying that the border was in chaos. Clearly, I think he knows better. He's just toeing the company line."

Fallon's comments come after Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, accused Mayorkas of "lying" about the state of the U.S.-Mexico border during his testimony before the House Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday.

Fallon noted that for the past 20 months, "we've had at least 150,000 illegal border crossings [and] in October and September, it was 227,000.

"What [President] Joe Biden has done has made the border crisis a global crisis," said Fallon. "There's 169 countries represented by people that are crossing the border over the last year and now, for the first time, the majority of folks crossing the border aren't from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, the northern triangle and Mexico. Fifty-six percent of the folks that came in in September were from everywhere else."

Fallon also said the border crisis has also spawned the opioid disaster, killing 107,000 people last year, mostly due to fentanyl entering the U.S.

Fallon also discussed the midterm elections results, saying he was surprised that there was "more of a red puddle than a red wave."

"We won the raw, popular vote in Congress across the entire country, about 4 million votes, and we're going to be in the majority," he said. "That's only happened, flipping from Democrats to Republicans, only four times in the last 100 years, so it's still a significant victory."

However, Biden has said he won't do anything differently, even with Republicans having the House majority, so "inflation continues to rear its ugly head and the border crisis will also continue," Fallon said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!