Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Mayorkas' Conduct 'Incompatible' With DHS

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas' conduct is "incompatible with his duties as an officer of the United States."

Fallon said on "National Report" that "Alejandro Mayorkas has engaged in a pattern of conduct that's incompatible with his duties as an officer of the United States. There was a Secure Fence Act that was passed in 2006, which requires the Department of Homeland Security Secretary to maintain operational control on the southern border.

"Anybody think that the United States right now has operational control of the southern border? Absolutely not."

The Texas Republican also accused Mayorkas of having "perjured himself in front of Congress. And then if you can recall the accusations that Border Patrol agents whipped migrants when they were on horseback, that never happened. Emails now show that he knew that, and he's still undermined and lied and misled the American people about that incident."

Fallon also said that he "respectfully but fiercely disagrees" with Rep. Tony Gonzalez, R-Texas, who recently said on CNN that "impeachment is 'in case of emergency break glass,' it shouldn't be a common thing," while talking about Mayorkas.

Fallon said, "This is an emergency, and it is time to break the glass. … We had never in our history had a month were over 200,000 folks crossed the border illegally the last nine months in a row, there have been over 200,000 folks. We had 100 people, actually over 100 people, that have been on the terrorist watch list apprehended on the border.

"Five million people have crossed it over the last two years … the cartels are making wild profits at the expense of American lives.

"They made $25 billion with illegal narcotics trafficking, an additional $13 billion now with human smuggling, and then there is slavery in the United States again with the sex trafficking that this administration has facilitated. Human trafficking, drug trafficking as well."

