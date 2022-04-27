×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pat fallon | alejandro mayorkas | border

Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Mayorkas Either 'Ignorant' or 'Stupid'

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Wednesday, 27 April 2022 02:37 PM

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is "either completely ignorant of the facts on the ground or he's stupid," about the crisis at the border.

Fallon said on "National Report" that "if Mayorkas says that he can't predict it, allow me to do so for him. It is not a crisis at the southern border right now, it's a catastrophe — and it's going to soon reach cataclysmic proportions."

He added, "What we should be doing is using Title 42 as a tool to help secure the border, but also reinstitute fully [former President Donald Trump's] wait in Mexico policy that worked and did wonders."

Fallon went on to say, "But we should be building the wall. The wall will have gates. We're still going to have legal migrants come to this country, and we need other barriers as well.

"We need to deport criminals, Mayorkas said last year, in front of the Homeland Security Committee, that the border, our southern border, was secure … that's a joke, so he's either completely ignorant of the facts on the ground or he's stupid."

The congressman added, "I wouldn't like to think our Homeland Security director's stupid, so I'm wondering why he's obfuscating because he also said in a hot mic, John, after about a month after he said the border was secure that the border was chaos. So which one is it, Secretary Mayorkas?"

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax TV on Wednesday that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is "either completely ignorant of the facts on the ground or he's stupid."
pat fallon, alejandro mayorkas, border
243
2022-37-27
Wednesday, 27 April 2022 02:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved