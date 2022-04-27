Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Mayorkas Either 'Ignorant' or 'Stupid'

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is "either completely ignorant of the facts on the ground or he's stupid," about the crisis at the border.

Fallon said on "National Report" that "if Mayorkas says that he can't predict it, allow me to do so for him. It is not a crisis at the southern border right now, it's a catastrophe — and it's going to soon reach cataclysmic proportions."

He added, "What we should be doing is using Title 42 as a tool to help secure the border, but also reinstitute fully [former President Donald Trump's] wait in Mexico policy that worked and did wonders."

Fallon went on to say, "But we should be building the wall. The wall will have gates. We're still going to have legal migrants come to this country, and we need other barriers as well.

"We need to deport criminals, Mayorkas said last year, in front of the Homeland Security Committee, that the border, our southern border, was secure … that's a joke, so he's either completely ignorant of the facts on the ground or he's stupid."

The congressman added, "I wouldn't like to think our Homeland Security director's stupid, so I'm wondering why he's obfuscating because he also said in a hot mic, John, after about a month after he said the border was secure that the border was chaos. So which one is it, Secretary Mayorkas?"