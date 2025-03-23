Pastor Bradley to Newsmax: Astronaut Show of Faith an Important Message

Astronaut Butch Wilmore, who continued to profess his faith while he was on the International Space Station for nine months and during his return to Earth, shows how it's important for people to share their stories about being blessed by God, Pastor Jesse Bradley of the Grace Community Church in Auburn, Washington, told Newsmax Sunday.

"It's such an inspiring story and example, a reminder that all of us have a powerful testimony of what God has done in our life, how he's protected, provided for us," Bradley said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "Scripture tells us … no one can snatch us out of God's hand. Wherever we are, whatever we're going through, God is loving, God is with us, and God is faithful."

Whitmore's testimony is being shared around the world, and Bradley said that nobody knows the lives they can change "when you're faithful and tell people what Jesus has done and how he's changed your life."

Meanwhile, faith leaders gathered at the White House last week to pray over President Donald Trump, who signed an executive order establishing the White House's faith office, and Bradley said that shows that "America is faithful again."

"God is back in the White House," said Bradley. "The Bible says that we're to pray for our leaders and, of course, we can do that in our homes where we live, work, learn, or play. But what we're seeing is prayer in the Oval Office, and Jesus' longest prayer in John Chapter 17 is that we would be united. We would join together in love, brothers and sisters, and pray. God answers prayer."

The U.S., he added, has "important freedoms" and "we can be a light and bless the other nations.

"There are a lot of people stepping up now where maybe in the past there hasn't been an open door," said Bradley. "They've been cautious; they've been fearful at times. But God doesn't give us a spirit of timidity, but power."

