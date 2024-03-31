Pastor Bradley to Newsmax: Faithful Challenged by 'Mixed Messages'

President Joe Biden's declaration naming Easter Sunday as being a Transgender Day of Visibility points to a time of "mixed messages," but the faithful must remain strong, Pastor Jesse Bradley of Grace Community Church in Auburn, Washington, told Newsmax Sunday.

"We're living in a time right now, where there are very mixed messages," Bradley said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "There's different agendas and overall faith can be somewhat controversial."

"But the truth is that God is good, and no one can cancel, no one can eliminate the resurrection of Jesus," he added. "Think about it. You might doubt gravity but gravity, it wins every time and people can mark Jesus or stop it. Jesus. But that doesn't change who Jesus is."

It is also no time to be distracted, said Bradley.

"It's not a time to shrink back and be timid, but you can be bold in your faith again because our confidence is in God, and ultimately it's going to be God's love that changes people's hearts," he said. "So be prayerful, be patient, but don't turn off the light of the Lord at a time like this."

Meanwhile, Bradley said that Easter is a time for celebration because the resurrection of Jesus Christ means the world has a "living hope, not dead religion."

"It's a global celebration, an eternal celebration because there's no better news, Bradley said. "Jesus says 'the resurrection and the life' and that's what he did. He has risen from the dead and this gives us hope. There's victory over death … the Savior's alive and the good news will continue to be spread around the world."

However, Bradley said it's common to question one's faith.

"Thomas doubted even after the resurrection and he said, 'I need to see the nail marks. I want to look at the evidence,' and he stayed in the community of faith," said Bradley. "And then Jesus showed up to him and said, 'stop doubting in belief,' and we know there's evidence with the resurrection."

Bradley said that when he was younger, he was an atheist, but "it was historical evidence that compelled me."

"I was at Dartmouth College and had success on the outside, but emptiness on the inside, and I was just wrestling with what happens after we die," he said. "I read the Gospel of John … the disciples changed lives. They were willing to die for their faith. No one will die for a lie if they know it's a lie."

And, Bradley said that God and Jesus have not changed.

"We're all made in God's image," he said. "We're wonderfully made in it through grace and undeserved gift. God has done the work. We don't achieve it. We receive it, so enjoy that relationship with God this weekend."

