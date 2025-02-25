Finland's Pasi Rajala to Newsmax: Putin Does Not Want Peace

Finland's Pasi Rajala, state secretary to the minister of foreign affairs and minister of defense, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not "ready for peace" and stressed the importance of ongoing pressure on Moscow.

During an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Rajala also commented on Finland's stance regarding a possible U.S. agreement with Ukraine and the broader implications of Russia's ambitions.

When asked about reports of a possible deal between the United States and Ukraine, Rajala said he could not confirm the news but viewed increased U.S. engagement as positive.

"If there is a major commitment from the U.S. side to get involved in Ukraine, that's good news for Finland," Rajala said. "Bear in mind, Putin's ambitions go beyond Ukraine. He will not stop in Ukraine. So we have to make sure that we keep Putin at bay."

Rajala also addressed concerns about Finland's security since the start of the war in Ukraine. He highlighted Finland's deep historical knowledge of Russia, noting the two countries share an 800-mile border.

"We have hundreds of years of experience. So we know Putin's game," Rajala said. "I'm convinced that President [Donald] Trump wants peace, convinced the Ukrainians want peace ... but I don't think Putin is ready for peace. So we have to make him; we have to convince him otherwise."

When asked about Putin's ultimate goal, Rajala said the Russian leader seeks to restore a Soviet-style sphere of influence rather than simply annexing small parcels of Ukrainian territory.

"Putin wants to restore Soviet Union in one form or the other," Rajala said. "He's not after the small pieces of land in Ukraine. His ambitions go way beyond that. And he said it out loud in Munich 2007 and ever since."

Given Putin's long-standing expansionist rhetoric, Rajala cautioned that any negotiations with Russia must be approached with careful planning and sustained diplomatic pressure.

"We have to be careful when we start the negotiations," Rajala said. "We have to be careful that it's a proper process, and we take the time it needs, and we put the pressure on Putin to make the concessions we expect from him."

Finland formally joined NATO in 2023 and has maintained a strong defense posture amid rising tensions with Russia.

