RNC's Dennard to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Committee 'Focused on Partisan Politics'

The House committee investigating the incidents of Jan. 6 is "only focused on partisan politics," not justice, Paris Dennard, a national spokesman and director of Black media affairs for the Republican National Committee, said on Newsmax on Friday.

The committee, which outlined further claims against former President Donald Trump in a hearing broadcast on several networks on prime time Thursday, is "only focused on partisan politics to try to take the image and legacy and record of Donald Trump and Trump supporters," Dennard told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Further, the committee is "not interested in justice," said Dennard. "They're not interested in truth, and they're not interested in finding out actually what happened and how to prevent something like that from happening in Washington, D.C., at the capitol ever again or anywhere else across the country."

In the prime-time hearing, the last before the committee resumes in September, testimony was presented accusing Trump of dereliction of duty for not stopping what was happening at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"You have the statement that they're going to go into September, but they're going to probably go even further than that closer to the midterm elections because this is a political issue," said Dennard. "It's about politics, and they're showing their true colors."

He added that he does not think anyone who watched the hearing "learned anything new."

"They keep recycling the same Hollywood narrative that they're creating against President Trump and against Republicans who supported him and were at the Ellipse for the rally," he said.

But even with the hearing being shown on several major television networks, Dennard said he doesn't think the committee is playing for ratings.

"I think it's what this comes down to is they're trying to create a false narrative about what they believe President Trump did or did not do," he said. "That's what they're focused on."

People will likely watch when the hearings are on several networks, Dennard conceded, but "ultimately, we have to get back outside of why people are watching, and what they're being told, and that's what I want to focus on, is what they're being fed."

And that, he said, means the committee is presenting a "one-sided political narrative."

"It's just wrong, and it's terrible," said Dennard. "It's not helping democracy, it's not helping politics, and it's not helping the future of our government. The people should have both sides. They should have the truth. They should be listening to someone in the committee going after justice like the 9-11 commission and others, but that's not what they're getting."

