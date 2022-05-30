Paris Dennard to Newsmax: Biden Crises Inexcusable, His Doing

Watching the mainstream media make excuses for President Joe Biden amid myriad cascading crises left Republican National Committee spokesman Paris Dennard flummoxed.

"Many of the crises we see Biden having to deal with are crises of his own making, whether it's the inflation or rising gas prices, the open border, fentanyl," Dennard told Monday's "Spicer & Co." "All these things Americans are dealing with, especially at it relates to the rising crime because of the defund the police movement, are crises that Joe Biden created."

Americans are frustrated to see even "historians trying to make excuses and skirt accountability away from Joe Biden," Dennard added to host Sean Spicer.

"Poll after poll shows the American people are holding Joe Biden and the Democrats accountable for their failed leadership."

Dennard blasted The New York Times for "doing the bidding for Joe Biden," blaming Memorial Day weekend travelers for using too much gas amid short supply causing record high prices.

"They're so out of touch with the mainstream America," Dennard added, noting most of America does not have the public transportation systems New York City has, requiring Americans to travel to their long weekend destinations.

"Stop demonizing the American people for driving to get to point A to be point B, to go to work, or to have a meaningful Memorial Day vacation after being on lockdown for so many years."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!