RNC's Dennard to Newsmax: Dems' Failures Will Lead to 2022 'Red Wave'

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats haven't been leading on the major issues facing American voters, and a "red wave" is coming when the 2022 midterm elections take place, Republican National Committee national spokesman Paris Dennard said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"Whether it's education, whether it's this issue of crime, and obviously COVID, they have not led," Dennard said on "National Report." "They have failed, and they will be held accountable at the ballot box."

Dennard's comments came as part of a discussion concerning the rise of crimes in several of the nation's largest cities, and he said Americans are becoming tired of not feeling safe.

"There is no doubt that is going to have a direct impact on the 2022 midterm elections because people are sick and tired and fed up with the crime, the murder, and the violence," Dennard said. "It's [because] of the failed leadership of so many Democrat officials, not just on the federal level, but also on the local level."

The RNC will be asking voters directly about their Democrat leaders. "Directly — is your life better off than it was 12 months ago?" Dennard questioned. "Who's at the leadership of your municipalities?"

People are looking for a change, and "they're looking for Republicans to lead and offer what we've been saying for many years," he continued. "You have to have public safety."

There also has to be the expectation for any parent to allow a child to go out and play, to go to school or a shopping mall "without them being shot, murdered or mugged, or beaten up," Dennard said. "But that's the reality this holiday season for many people, and even if it's just one, it's too many. That's the reality. We've got to do something about it."

He added that former President Donald Trump "tried to do it," but now, the Democrats have "failed to do anything," even on meeting promises on police reform.

"So whether it's police reform, whether it's stopping the smash-and-grab [robberies] or whether it's having this radical policy of defunding the police, the Democrats have failed to do anything on a federal level," Dennard said. "They failed to do anything on a local level to solve this problem and to provide peace in these communities and their homes."

And with the rise of crime in cities governed by Democrats, one must ask about the policies that are being put in place and about how police departments are treated.

"These are people, all ethnic groups, men and women who protect and serve," Dennard said. "When you embrace this idea that the police are bad, when you embrace this idea that the police don't need to be funded … it leads to this behavior that goes unchecked."