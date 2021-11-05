Papadopoulos to Newsmax: Living in Grey Zone Last 4 Years Over Dossier

Former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos says he’s been living “completely in the grey zone” over the last four years because of an ex-MI6 agent who had an ax to grind against a rival presidential candidate.

“This went a little further than googling Donald Trump and his background. This went into actually overtly seeking to apply disinformation and confusion to the election process,” Papadopoulos told Newsmax TV’s “Eric Bolling: The Balance” regarding the Steele Dossier used by the FBI as a basis for the Trump Russia investigation.

“They felt that Christopher Steele, because he was an ex-MI6 official, that the FBI would basically accept what he was presenting to them without question.”

Igor Danchenko, a Russia analyst who worked with Christopher Steele, the author of a dossier of rumors and unproven assertions about Trump, was indicted Thursday as part of the Durham investigation. Danchenko, the primary researcher for claims that went into the dossier, was charged with five counts of making false statements to the FBI about his sources for certain claims in the document.

The FBI’s investigation originated with Papadopoulos in July 2016.

“This is an incredibly convoluted story that is based on complete disinformation,” said Papadopoulos.

“This is not a black and white story. We have been living completely in the grey zone over the last four years and that is by design and completely intentional. When an opposition research that is being financed by the Clinton campaign – Fusion GPS – goes out to pay an ex-MI6 agent who had an axe to grind against a rival presidential candidate you understood that they knew exactly what they were doing.”

Papadopoulos, 33, was an adviser to Trump’s 2016 campaign. He pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to FBI agents about the timing and significance of his contacts with people who claimed to have ties to top Russian officials.

Trump fully pardoned him in December 2020.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here