Trump: 'We Had China Exactly Where We Wanted Them'

Former President Donald Trump on Newsmax TV lamented the prospect of a Biden administration policy of appeasement on China and its Chinese Communist Party.

"The whole thing is ridiculous: We had China exactly where we wanted them," Trump told Wednesday's "Greg Kelly Reports."

Host Greg Kelly asked Trump about President Joe Biden's CNN town hall comments on China, and Biden said it would not be his place to hold China accountable like the Trump administration did because it is a sovereign nation with "different norms."

"Culturally there are different norms that each country and their leaders are expected to follow," Biden said Tuesday night.

Trump fired back Wednesday to Kelly, saying Biden's family is compromised by China and the CCP.

"His family's involved with the Chinese, certainly, a long time and a lot of money," Trump said.