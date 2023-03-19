Pam Bondi to Newsmax: Statute of Limitations Could Stop Trump Case

There is no way that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg can avoid running into statute of limitations rulings when it comes to prosecuting former President Donald Trump, as any claims against him in connection with adult movie actress Stormy Daniels happened more than five years ago, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said Sunday on Newsmax.

There is a two-year statute of limitations on misdemeanor charges and five years if charges would be increased to the felony level, but "this case has been going on for well over six years," Bondi said during Sunday's special coverage of Trump's announcement that he expects to be indicted as soon as this Tuesday.

"I don't see any way that they can avoid the statute of limitations in this case, unless they try to say there's newly discovered evidence," Bondi said. "Secondly I don't think anyone can make sense of this case because this case should never, ever see the light of day. The feds declined to prosecute this guy, [Bragg's] predecessor declined to prosecute it."

Further, said Bondi, Bragg is a "[George] Soros-funded prosecutor who is out to get Donald Trump."

Trump faces a possible indictment by a grand jury in Manhattan for his alleged involvement in $130,000 in hush money Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, paid to Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Daniels claimed to have had an affair with Trump, a claim the former president denied.

"People keep using the words hush money," said Bondi. "This is even in the light, most favorable to the prosecution. This is about the execution of a nondisclosure agreement. These are so common in the way the funds were dispersed in a nondisclosure agreement."

She added that Trump has "a great defense lawyer" in Joe Tacopina.

"Alvin Bragg better look out for his career because this is going to backfire on him," said Bondi. "If you're living in New York, I don't care if you're a Democrat or Republican, if you're the victim of a crime, and you're watching this circus about to take place, you're going to be disgusted."

Police in New York have been fighting to get cases prosecuted, and "they're going to be disgusted" with the prosecution of Trump, she continued.

"Every citizen is scared to ride the subway, every parent in New York, who's scared to let their children go to school, and they're wasting their money on yet another witch hunt of Donald Trump…this case will never see the light of day nor should it be."

Further, "they have tried to get [Trump] every way they can" through two impeachments, the Jan. 6 investigation, and the seizure of documents from his Mar-a-Lago estate, but "they keep coming up empty-handed. They have nothing here and Alvin Bragg just lost his career over this case."

