Pam Bondi to Newsmax: Disgusting to Use Espionage Act on Trump

Using the Espionage Act to prosecute former President Donald Trump should "disgust every American," former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said Monday on Newsmax.

"Donald Trump is the biggest patriot," Bondi said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "We all know he's running for president again because he loves our country. It's a sacrifice for him to run for president."

Instead of campaigning for the GOP presidential nomination in the swing states, where "he wants to be," Trump is going to Miami to face the charges released in last week's indictment, said Bondi.

"When I was listening to Jack Smith as a prosecutor, the most troubling thing that that man said and I had to rewind it ... I couldn't believe he said it, that, 'We are looking forward to a speedy trial.'

"That's not what prosecution is all about. The speedy trial, right, that belongs to Donald Trump and the defendant. They charged him with 37 counts. He is facing up to life in prison, and they're saying they basically want to rush this trial."

Meanwhile, Trump is reportedly bringing together his legal team for the Miami trial, and Bondi said he will have the "best criminal defense attorneys in the country, which is what he needs when you're fighting a weaponized Justice Department."

Trump "did nothing wrong," Bondi added, but his attorneys will scour the indictment and file multiple motions.

Bondi also on Monday said she thinks it's a "sad commentary" to feel hopeful that District Judge Aileen Cannon, because she's a Trump appointee, will be fair when presiding over the case against Trump.

"Justice is supposed to be blind and it's not anymore," said Bondi. "But yes, at least we have a fair judge in this case who's going to follow the rule of law. Any judge, when any criminal defendant is facing this amount of time [with] these serious charges, they are going to give Donald Trump and his defensive team all the time in the world they need to prepare for this case."

Bondi said that if what's happening was a movie plot, nobody would believe it, with President Joe Biden's Justice Department indicting his major political opponent, a former president.

"This is surreal that this is happening," Bondi said. "I feel like our legal system has been turned upside down. But again, Donald Trump will not stop. He will have the best criminal defense attorneys in this country, which is what he needs right now because they have falsely accused him."

Trump, Bondi added, "had the right to have those documents," and he's being charged because "they're trying to keep him off the campaign trail."

But he'll keep campaigning because he is the "toughest man I know," said Bondi.

"He's the strongest man I know, and he is one of the most honest human beings out there, and this is about our country," she said. "Every American, every Republican better be rallying around him right now, because if this can happen to him, it will happen to them."

