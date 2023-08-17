Pam Bondi to Newsmax: Fani Willis 'Way Over Her Head'

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi told Newsmax on Thursday that the charges against former President Donald Trump in Georgia should have never been filed.

Bondi said on "Newsline" when asked about the latest indictments against Trump in Georgia that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has "thrown attorney-client privilege out the window."

She added, "every criminal defendant, every lawyer should be concerned in this country" and "every attorney should be supporting ... President Trump, backing him up on this."

Bondi said, "This is exactly what happened to Evan Corcoran," Trump's attorney who has become a central figure in the classified documents case. "They got his notes, they got privileged communications. None of that should have ever, ever been made public and that's why they charged 19 people in this case, not only President Trump and [former White House chief of staff] Mark Meadows, but ... this whole litany of attorneys who were working with Donald Trump."

She added, "I firmly believe the case for President Trump and Mark Meadows, at least, should be removed to federal court. I would think all the defendants would go with it, [but that's] yet to be seen."

Bondi said, "These charges should have never been filed, period, but especially in state court. Fani Willis is way over her head."

