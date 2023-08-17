×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pam bondi | newsmax | fani willis | donald trump

Pam Bondi to Newsmax: Fani Willis 'Way Over Her Head'

By    |   Thursday, 17 August 2023 03:17 PM EDT

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi told Newsmax on Thursday that the charges against former President Donald Trump in Georgia should have never been filed.

Bondi said on "Newsline" when asked about the latest indictments against Trump in Georgia that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has "thrown attorney-client privilege out the window."

She added, "every criminal defendant, every lawyer should be concerned in this country" and "every attorney should be supporting ... President Trump, backing him up on this."

Bondi said, "This is exactly what happened to Evan Corcoran," Trump's attorney who has become a central figure in the classified documents case. "They got his notes, they got privileged communications. None of that should have ever, ever been made public and that's why they charged 19 people in this case, not only President Trump and [former White House chief of staff] Mark Meadows, but ... this whole litany of attorneys who were working with Donald Trump."

She added, "I firmly believe the case for President Trump and Mark Meadows, at least, should be removed to federal court. I would think all the defendants would go with it, [but that's] yet to be seen."

Bondi said, "These charges should have never been filed, period, but especially in state court. Fani Willis is way over her head."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker is a freelance writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics with 10 years of experience in journalism.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi told Newsmax on Thursday that the charges against former President Donald Trump in Georgia should have never been filed. Bondi said on "Newsline" when asked about the latest indictments against Trump in Georgia that Fulton County ...
pam bondi, newsmax, fani willis, donald trump
263
2023-17-17
Thursday, 17 August 2023 03:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved