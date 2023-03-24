Bondi to Newsmax: Corcoran Testimony 'Attack' on Trump

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said that Evan Corcoran, former President Donald Trump's attorney, being made to testify before a federal grand jury will have a chilling effect on future attorney-client interactions.

Corcoran testified in Washington, D.C., on Friday after being ordered to answer questions before a grand jury investigating the possible mishandling of classified documents at Trump's Florida estate.

Asked about Corcoran testifying, Bondi said Friday on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now" that "as a career prosecutor, I always deeply respected that right [attorney-client privilege] for defense attorneys and their clients because that's one of the most important rights in criminal justice system that one can have."

Bondi said that the right exists "so a client can fully cooperate and discuss matters with their attorney, and those conversations will always be protected."

Bondi added: "President Trump did the right thing in asserting the privilege and appealing the privilege because if they can do this to him, they can do this to anyone and no one will feel confident talking to their attorney in the future."

Bondi went on to say that "these D.C. courts just keep rolling against him every step of the way. But as we know, President Trump continues to ultimately prevail … and this is just a veiled attempt to attack him and everyone around him, in my opinion."