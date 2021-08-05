Pam Bondi to Newsmax: Trump's Big Tech Lawsuit Will Go to Supreme Court

Former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google will likely "go all the way to the Supreme Court," which is where it should go, considering Big Tech's powers, Pam Bondi, an ex-Florida attorney general who is the America First Policy Institute's chairperson for constitutional litigation, said on Newsmax Thursday.

"If you think about it, you know when Big Tech started, it really wasn't Big Tech," Bondi told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "These platforms have their billions (of followers) worldwide, and they are controlling the 21st-century town hall. They're controlling basically all of the information that comes out from all Americans throughout not only the states but the country."

Trump's lawsuits came after the sites removed his online accounts after the events of Jan. 6 at the Capitol, and Bondi said that the lawsuit he's filed along with others who say they were censored is "really important."

"If they can censor President Trump, they can censor anything," said Bondi. "You know they're pulling off a doctor who's talking about COVID-19 today. Tomorrow, it's going to be you exactly there ... these are not partisan people. These are not politicians or people in the media."

Trump has amended his lawsuit to include some of the 65,000 censorship stories submitted by American citizens.

Meanwhile, Facebook has been running ads on social media saying it wants laws to be rewritten and documentarian Ken Burns this week referred to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg as an "enemy of the state."

"They are running ads and you're right, it was very sly," said Bondi. "What protects them in their mind is section 230," a law that protects online providers from liability over the content others post.

"It's really evolved in their minds into a full-blown immunity for them where they can violate the First Amendment," said Bondi. "That's the most important constitutional amendment. In my mind, we have, and the Supreme Court has also ruled on how important the First Amendment is. And what they're doing, they just can't get away with and that's why this case is so important."

