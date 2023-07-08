Pam Bondi to Newsmax: SCOTUS Will Get Biden Social Media Case

A case leading to a federal judge's injunction last week barring President Joe Biden's administration from contacting social media to request blocking some posts will likely be fought all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Newsmax Saturday.

"I also anticipate that given some signals from the U. S. Supreme Court on other cases mentioning the censorship of free speech that [the case] will be successful there as well," Bondi commented on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

The injunction, issued by U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty of Louisiana, was awarded because of a lawsuit filed by Republican attorneys general in Louisiana and Missouri.

They alleged the administration contacted social media companies such as Twitter to address posts containing information it believed would increase hesitancy on COVID-19 vaccines or could disrupt elections.

"I commend my friends Attorney General Jeff Landry and [former] Attorney General Eric Schmidt," who filed the lawsuit agains the Biden administration, said Bondi.

"Not only were they censoring election results and free speech about elections; they were censoring COVID issues," said Bondi.

She also pointed out that the social media companies were told to "bring down things about Hunter Biden's laptop, and that directly can impact an American election."

"It is outrageous what they're doing, and the fact that they're even attempting to challenge it now is even more outrageous," said Bondi.

She added that the administration's argument that the ruling could impact criminal cases is hypocritical because the ruling is limited.

"It will not impact criminal investigation, meaning going after child predators, human traffickers, and drug dealers on the internet," said Bondi.

She added that the America First Policy Institute is helping to sue Big Tech for taking former President Donald Trump and thousands of Americans off social media.

"Remember [there were] teachers who just talked about whether a vaccination, whether it was good for a first grader, and they pulled them off social media," she said. "So this is going to dovetail nicely into everything that America First Policy Institute is working on as well regarding Big Tech and their censorship of Americans."

