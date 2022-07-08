Sarah Palin to Newsmax: Congress Should Act on Energy Situation

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who is now a Republican congressional candidate in that state, told Newsmax Friday that Congress needs to act on the current energy situation.

"They are in the position of power to do something about this," Palin said during "Eric Bolling: The Balance" Friday. "Why aren't they calling this huge, grandiose, press conference and letting Americans know what's actually going on, and calling out the lame stream media for their lies, calling out [President Joe] Biden for his lies, calling out Biden for his corruption, and letting the people know that we really do have solutions in law via our Constitution."

Palin, who was the GOP vice presidential nominee in 2008, said Congress is sitting back when it should be talking about drilling for oil domestically instead of "relying on dirty, dangerous, sources of oil" from other countries.

Palin said when she served as governor in Alaska, she worked with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who was the governor in Michigan at the time, and does not understand why Biden put her in that job.

"It baffles me still that Biden would put her in that position," she said. "It's all cronyism, and it's even nepotism in Biden's case; it's favoritism. It's not competency."

Palin said that people need to "revolt" by going to the ballot box in November and by "getting into the arena" themselves to help fight what Democrats are doing.

"We know that there's a problem, but we need more people getting in the arena doing something about it. There needs to be a revolt," Palin said. "There does need to be a revolution because we're going downhill so fast. There's no time to waste and that's why we do need to elect people who can come right out of the chute from Day One, fighting against the Biden administration and doing what's right for America."

Palin is seeking the Alaska at-large congressional seat formerly held by the late Republican Rep. Don Young, who died March 18. A special election will be held Aug. 16, according to Ballotpedia.

She is facing fellow Republican Nicholas Begich and Democrat Mary Peltoa, and the winner will serve out Young’s unexpired term through Jan. 3, 2023.

Those same candidates will also be on the regular congressional ballot in 2022 for the next congressional term through 2024, according to Ballotpedia.

