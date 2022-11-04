Sarah Palin to Newsmax: 'Mama Grizzlies' Moving To GOP, Want Change

Former GOP Alaska Gov. and House candidate Sarah Palin told Newsmax Friday that the surge of women saying they will vote Republican in the midterm elections reflects "mama grizzlies" rising in defense of their families and demanding change.

"I think of it more as a bunch of mama grizzlies out there looking to support and defend that next generation, and we will rear up on our hind legs and we will do anything that we can to defend our cubs," Palin said during "Eric Bolling: The Balance" Friday. "That's what you see reflected in the polls, and you will certainly see this on Tuesday: that reflection of a mindset that has changed."

Palin was reacting to a Wall Street Journal report Thursday that found a dramatic shift among suburban white women going to the GOP from Democratic support.

"We're talking about a collapse, if you will, in that group on the perceptions of the economy," Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio, who conducted the poll with Democratic pollster John Anzalone, told the publication.

According to the report, the same voters who helped former President Donald Trump win in 2016 and helped President Joe Biden win in 2020 have returned to voting Republican because of kitchen table issues like inflation and the economy, with 54% saying the country is currently in a recession and 74% believing the country is going in the wrong direction.

"Well, it doesn't surprise me. I don't know what the color of somebody's skin ... has to do with their judgment on the direction that the country's going; but, yeah, white suburban women [are] the ones in the grocery store," Palin said. "They're the ones out there making sure that their kids are safe walking to school and getting home, and they see that the trajectory that we are on in our country. It's not good; it's going down; and something has to change. We're not embracing the status quo. We want to change, and that's why you're going to see a change in direction. Politically, the red wave is coming."

She said that in addition to the economic issues, women throughout the country — especially parents — are concerned with what is being taught in the nation's schools and the move to transition children's genders with medicine and surgery.

"These are frontline issues for a mom when we go to, say, a high school ballgame and we see boys wanting to compete on the girls' team against the girls; and we say, 'Wait. Something's askew with that. No. We don't want that to happen. We're actually living what the problem is, and we want to fix the problem.'"

