Giuliani to Newsmax: War With 'Palestinian Authority' to Be Long, Tough

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Saturday that Israel's war with the "Palestinian Authority" will be a long, drawn-out, painful affair.

"This is going to be a very, very difficult invasion," Giuliani told "Saturday Report" speaking in regard to the likely invasion of the Gaza Strip by Israel.

"The Hamas and the Palestinians have been preparing for this invasion since Israel left in 2005."

In September 2005, Israeli troops withdrew from the Gaza Strip, according to The New York Times. At the time, Israel faced criticism for restricting Palestinians from entering and exiting the strip.

Giuliani said that Israel gave Gaza a "two-day" notice to evacuate. The evacuation came as a warning to residents that an impending assault on Hamas would be waged.

"I really think we should stop saying war with Hamas," Giuliani said. "It's a war with the Palestinian Authority. Hamas is the army; it's the tip of the spear. But this war is widely supported in both north and south in the Palestinian Authority."

