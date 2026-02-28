Pishevar to Newsmax: Pahlavi Preparing Return to Lead Iran Transition

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah, is "making active plans" to return to his homeland and help lead a political transition, according to entrepreneur and investor Shervin Pishevar, who described the moment as "historic" for Iranians at home and abroad.

Pishevar said Pahlavi is in Europe and preparing a structured transition through an interim government.

Pishevar described the move as "a very courageous step," adding that "millions of Iranians" have been "responding to his calls for people to come in the streets" on the way to a "transition process in an interim government."

In remarks reacting to recent military strikes against Iran and the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Pishevar characterized the attacks as a turning point.

"This is a very historic day for Iranians and Iran and millions of Iranians in the diaspora," Pishevar told Newsmax TV's "The Right Squad."

"There's tremendous joy and gratitude towards President Trump and to Israel for these attacks against Khamenei and the IRGC. These are targeted attacks. This is a war in the classic sense. This is a liberation and humanitarian effort to free the Iranians from 47 years of slavery," he said.

Pishevar alleged widespread brutality by the Iranian regime, claiming tens of thousands of people were killed in a recent 48-hour period and accusing Tehran of running what he called an "open-air prison" and "extermination camp."

"As you saw last month, there were 43,000-plus people killed in 48 hours. There's just a level of evil of this regime," he said.

"As Josh Kushner said in his speech last month, the software code for evil has been written in Iran, and it's time for them to go. So we're grateful to the American troops and to the IDF for their bravery. And we're grateful for the bravery of the Iranian people, you know, coming out in the millions," he added.

Those claims and casualty figures could not be independently verified.

Chants of "Javid Shah," meaning "long live the shah," have been heard at some protests in recent years, reflecting support among some demonstrators for Pahlavi.

Pishevar, an early Uber investor and former board member, said he is advising the Iran Prosperity Project, or IPP, which he described as a diaspora-backed initiative aimed at supporting a post-Islamic Republic future.

He also highlighted the economic footprint of Iranians abroad, noting that members of the diaspora have helped build companies such as Uber, Google, and eBay.

Iranian state media has not acknowledged Pishevar's claims regarding public celebrations, casualty figures, or plans for a political transition. The situation inside the country remains fluid, with limited independent reporting available.