Dr. Oz to Newsmax: TrumpRx to Deliver Drug Price Parity

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator, told Newsmax on Saturday that President Donald Trump’s new TrumpRx program will ensure Americans pay no more for prescription drugs than other developed nations, calling it a “Most Favored Nation” pricing revolution.

Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon, appeared Saturday on “America Right Now” to explain how President Donald Trump’s new TrumpRx initiative will deliver lower, fairer prescription drug prices to Americans.

“So it's called Most Favored Nation drug pricing because, as the president argues, that's what we ought to be able to get,” Oz said. “We are responsible for most of the investments and innovation. We want to save lives with people who have cancer or autoimmune problems or Alzheimer's. So we've got to make the right investment.”

Oz explained that Americans are currently paying “three times more on average than any other developed country for the same product made in the same factory, in the same bottle.”

The new policy, he said, aims to fix that imbalance by aligning U.S. prices with those in peer nations.

“For understandable reasons, the president has been very upset about this,” Oz continued. “We have to get the pricing of our drugs to be the same as in other countries. To do that, as the president argues, you need to raise the prices for these products in other countries a little bit so we can drop them in our country.”

The Trump administration’s plan, he said, involves direct negotiation with pharmaceutical manufacturers. “We’ve gotten the success with the leading U.S. company, Pfizer,” Oz noted, adding that AstraZeneca, “a leading British company based in Europe,” has also joined the initiative.

Both companies have recently entered into landmark agreements with the U.S. Government to Lower Drug Costs for American Patients.

Oz highlighted the inclusion of fertility drugs, calling them “a big part of the cost for young families trying to have children.” He emphasized that the effort represents a broader strategy by President Trump to “fix the root problem” by lowering the actual cost of health care, not just by spending more taxpayer dollars.

Discussing the new federal portal, Oz said the website TrumpRx.gov will act as a price transparency tool. “So TrumpRX is a website that will allow you to get access to any drug you want to be on, to find out where it can be sold most advantageously for you,” he explained. “We’re not going to actually sell you the drug. We're going to connect you directly to the manufacturer's website.”

Oz also confirmed that several companies are responding to the administration’s call to bring manufacturing back to the United States.

“They are bringing a $4 billion facility to Charlottesville, Virginia,” he said, referencing AstraZeneca’s new plant. “It’s going to be the largest producer of the actual raw material that’s used for the weight loss drugs.”

