Rep. Owens to Newsmax: Slavery Reparations Advocates Are Real Racists

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, told Newsmax on Friday that those promoting financial reparations to Black descendants of slaves are the real racists and that Americans are quickly getting tired of such talk.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., on Wednesday cited "emboldened white supremacy" as a catalyst for the reintroduction of federal legislation to consider reparations for slavery, which the U.S. abolished following the Civil War.

“Karl Marx said the first battleground is the rewriting of history because [Democrats] don't want us to know and appreciate our past, what people have done to give us freedom,” Owens, who is Black, told “Carl Higbie FRONTLINE.” “And I can sum this up in one word: racist. These people are racist.

"Our country gets tired of it very quickly because within our DNA, we have this idea of becoming a more perfect union. We have this concept of looking at each other inside out, not outside in. We're going up against an ideology that snuck its way into our educational system.

“And that's why I'm so thankful we’re finally getting it, and we will get this stuff out of [education]. We're not going to put up with this racist stuff. At the end of the day, what's going to happen, with President [Donald] Trump, the hope that we're bringing back to our country today from every background, every race, they're going to be so upset to hear how they've been used, abused, and discarded by these racist Marxists. And we're going to be a much stronger country because of it because we've gone through now what it feels like to be angry, to be hopeless, to sit back and watch people burn and tear things down and destroy things.

"We're now back to building our nation, back up with a great leader, and the American people are ready for it. So, I'm excited about where we are today.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com