Rep. Owens to Newsmax: Shrinking Education Dept. 'Momentous'

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, told Newsmax that President Donald Trump's decision to pare back the U.S. Department of Education and return control of education to parents and the states represents a great milestone in U.S. history.

Owens told Saturday Report, "I'm so excited. This is a momentous occasion for us when you think about a consequential president. President Trump's done a lot of things, and he will continue to do so. The most important thing, remember, as we're going to finally get our kids back to learning and thinking and being critical thinkers and being innovators and being hopeful for our country."

Owens serves on the U.S. House Education and Workforce Committee. He said public education in America in recent decades has been of little value to kids and the nation, adding, "What we've seen the last 40 to 50 years is an attack on our kids and their future and the result of that are the terrible test scores, the divisiveness we have, and the lack of understanding and appreciation."

The Utah Republican said underperforming teachers in America should "do something else". He said it's time to put the education of young people at the top of the list and teach them life lessons along the way.



Owens said, "We're in a position now where we understand if we're going to do anything to take this legacy on, they have to be taught how to think, how to serve, how to look each other inside out, not outside in. And that's where our education system will come to come to forefront."





