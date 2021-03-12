Rep. Burgess Owens: Demand by Schumer, Gillibrand for Cuomo to Resign 'About Time'

Rep. Burgess Owens said Friday on Newsmax TV that it was ''about time'' for Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand to call for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation, saying the two New York Democrats previously have been very quick to condemn conservatives who never reached the threshold of the accusations against Cuomo.

''It's about time,'' said the 69-year-old Owens, a veteran of the National Football League who is in his first term representing Utah's 4th Congressional District in the north central part of the state. ''It only took them a couple of months to see what most have been seeing.

''It shows how this party works," he added on "Spicer & Co." They will round the wagons as much as they can, but at some point they don't mind throwing their own across the board, too. So, it's time. It's time for him. I think it's very obvious he has some serious issues. And, of course, they've been very aggressive in attacking conservatives who come even close to these kind of situations, even when there's not something happening.''

Owens referred to Schumer's and Gillibrand's joint statement released late Friday that said the 63-year-old Cuomo had lost the confidence of the New York public amid the latest accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct.

''Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York,'' the statement said. ''Governor Cuomo should resign.''

Cuomo has been under fire for weeks as more women — mostly former aides — have gone public with their allegations. Cuomo has largely denied the charges leveled against him; however, he acknowledged during an apologetic press conference last week that some of the interactions may not have been perceived as he'd intended them.

The call by Schumer and Gillibrand comes following the allegation in which Cuomo is accused of groping an unidentified aide after calling her to the governor's mansion last year to help with a cell phone issue. It is being investigated by Albany police, it was reported Thursday.