Rep. James Comer to Newsmax: Liz Hirsh Naftali's Testimony Sought

The House committees on Oversight and Judiciary have subpoenaed a Biden administration appointee to discuss her purchase of Hunter Biden's artwork months before she would be nominated to the administration and her relative wound up being the first U.S. hostage freed from Hamas.

Liz Hirsh Naftali, whom Biden appointed to the Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad last July, bought one of Hunter Biden's paintings through a New York art gallery, Business Insider reported in July.

Naftali also is related to the only American released by Hamas during the current cease-fire with Israel.

House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., wants Naftali to appear for a deposition at the Capitol on Friday morning to discuss the art purchased from the Georges Bergés Gallery.

"We want to find out," Comer told Wednesday's "Wake Up America. "She's one of the people that we've sent a letter requesting to come in for an interview. We're very concerned about the artwork. We know of two people who have purchased the artwork from Hunter Biden and both would be ethics violations, in my opinion, by Joe Biden: people that receive things of value.

"So we want to ask a lot of questions to Hunter about his artwork, and you can't about his artwork, and you can't do that just in a committee setting."

Comer wrote attorney Jason Abel on Nov. 9:

"Despite your response dated August 11, 2023, assuring the Oversight Committee that Ms. Naftali 'followed procedures put in place by the Gallery' and that 'the Gallery informed her that she would be afforded anonymity as a purchaser of any art,' the fact remains that Ms. Naftali's anonymity regarding her purchase of Hunter Biden's art is no more and her position on a prestigious commission within the Biden Administration raises the Committees' concerns." "To date, your client has refused to provide any of the requested information. The Committees therefore intend to question Ms. Naftali, among other things, about her purchase of Hunter Biden's artwork and her appointment to the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad."

The oversight committee is investigating President Joe Biden's alleged influence peddling in his family's foreign business.

Naftali is the great-aunt of Abigail Edan, a 4-year-old with dual Israeli-American citizenship who was among 17 hostages released Sunday by Hamas.

Naftali previously served on Biden for President's National Finance Committee and as deputy finance chair for the Democratic National Committee.

