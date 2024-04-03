Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Is Biden Hiding Afghanistan Details?

Speaking to Newsmax about the United States' botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, Scott Perry, R-Pa., a member of the House Foreign Affairs and Oversight Committees, raised the question that the State Department may be hiding some of the operation's finer details.

Perry told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" on Wednesday, "I don't know why we should be thankful to the Biden administration for providing the witnesses that Congress has requested. It's our job to do oversight."

During the interview, Perry spoke in regards to former Foreign Service officer Samuel Aronson's testimony to Congress on Sept. 15, 2023. Aronson was in Kabul, Afghanistan, on the final day of the withdrawal on Aug. 26, 2021.

When asked by investigators if the selection process for evacuating volunteers seemed "random or ad hoc," Aronson responded that the selection process did indeed seem "ad hoc" and suggested that "consular chiefs sent individuals out of their respective countries because they were a burden to those consular sections."

"In my perspective, they did not send their best. In fact, they may have sent their worst," he said in the interview, which was later made available to the public on April 1.

Perry, commenting on the Biden administration's providing of Aronson as a witness, asked, "If Aronson tells us this and they willingly gave us this witness, maybe we should be asking: How bad is it really?"

"What are the things" the State Department is "not telling us?"

