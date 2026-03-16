Michael Levine to Newsmax: 'Political Vibe' at Oscars Harmful to Hollywood

Author Michael Levine criticized the political tone surrounding the Academy Awards during an appearance Monday on Newsmax's "Bianca Across the Nation," arguing the ceremony has taken on the feel of a partisan rally and risks alienating viewers.

"It felt like a pep rally for the Democratic Party," Levine said. "And I guess it was in certain ways.

"Only it's utterly ineffective both for the Democratic Party and for Hollywood in general."

The longtime author and commentator argued that audiences tune into major entertainment events for escapism, not political lectures from celebrities.

"People tune in to tune out," Levine said. "They don't tune in for a lecture, particularly one that says to about half the country, We hate you, we despise you, and we think you're scum."

Levine said that kind of messaging can damage the entertainment industry's relationship with its audience.

"I don't think that is a particularly good branding or marketing strategy," he said.

His remarks came as political statements again surfaced on Hollywood's biggest night.

A few artists protested more than just the Trump administration's immigration policies during the ceremony.

The presence of "BE GOOD" and "ICE OUT" pins at the Academy Awards paled in comparison with last month's Grammys.

Those who wore protest apparel used Sunday's red carpet to also advocate for Palestinian liberation and a ceasefire amid the fragile situation in Gaza, adding to the growing artist-driven activism at entertainment awards shows.

"No to war and free Palestine," actor Javier Bardem said onstage before presenting the award for best international feature film.

He wore a patch reading "No a la Guerra," the same anti-war slogan he wore while protesting the Iraq war more than two decades ago.

As Hollywood's awards season comes to a close with the Oscars, political organizers suggested that celebrities found their political voices more this cycle than in recent years.

Maremoto Executive Director Jess Morales Rocketto, whose Latino advocacy group was behind the immigration pins that debuted at the Golden Globes, called it a "return to form" for artists' political engagement.

The content of Sunday's ceremony proved more political than previous years — even if it lacked direct references to the Iran war and other global issues.

"One Battle After Another" director Paul Thomas Anderson said he wrote the political drama for his children to apologize for the "housekeeping mess we left in this world we're handing off to them."

Levine also argued that Hollywood's current cultural direction could influence the kinds of films being produced.

"Imagine if 'The Godfather' were made today," he said. "They would have to have a diversity — you know, the Godfather would have to be transgender. And it's just so preposterous."

He said the industry's emphasis on politics could ultimately hurt its connection with audiences.

"And evidently the numbers seem to imply that I'm right," Levine said, referring to declining viewership for major awards broadcasts.

The Oscars remain one of the film industry's most prominent events, but debates over the role politics should play on its stage — and in the entertainment industry more broadly — continue to intensify.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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