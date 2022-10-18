Oregon's Mike Erickson to Newsmax: People Know What the 'Real Problems Are'

Oregon Republican congressional candidate Mike Erickson told Newsmax his campaign has been able to gain steam because voters are aware of what the "real problems are."

Speaking with "Spicer and Co." Tuesday evening, Erickson says, "people know what the real problems are: that the Democrats caused all these problems." Erickson adds that among the key issues that could spur voters in Oregon's 6th Congressional District to vote for him are inflation and crime.

"We've become a lawless state here, almost. People are afraid to go out of their homes and their cities. That's gonna change," he adds.

Speaking alongside Erickson, Alek Skarlatos, who is running as a Republican in Oregon's 4th Congressional District, says, "the mood of the country has completely changed."

President Joe Biden's policies, Skarlatos adds, while once "theoretical," when put into practice, we're now seeing them "tanking our economy. Inflation is through the roof. Interest rates are through the roof. Gas in Oregon is $5.50 a gallon."

"We are seeing the effects of this Biden economy and I think that people are going to want to go back to two years ago when gas was much cheaper and our economy was thriving in comparison," Skarlatos adds.

According to a "B/C" rated GBAO poll by FiveThirtyEight conducted from Oct. 3 to 5, Erickson trails behind Oregon state Rep. Andrea Salinas by one point — 45% to 44%. But a "B+" rated Cygnal poll conducted from Sept. 29 to 30 showed that Erickson led Salinas 44% to 39%.

The most recent poll for Skarlatos, a Moore Information poll conducted from Jul. 25 to 28, showed Skarlatos trailing behind 46% to 41%. That poll was given a "B/C" rating by FiveThirtyEight.