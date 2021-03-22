Donald Trump to Newsmax TV: My Vaccine Work 'Going to Save the World'

Despite the Biden administration spinning a different narrative, the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed is "going to save the world" from the 1900s Spanish Flu-like pandemic that killed tens of millions, according to former President Donald Trump on Newsmax TV.

"They try to take credit for that, too; that's going to save the world, frankly," Trump told Monday's "Greg Kelly Reports." "If we didn't have that, this would be another Spanish Flu from 1917."

Trump hailed his administration's work setting up President Joe Biden with a vaccine to distribute to Americans, noting he helped cut the red tape bureaucracy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that he has said others would not have had the guts to do.

"They know I got the vaccine," Trump told host Greg Kelly. "I got the FDA to do it in 9 months, instead of 5 years; they wouldn't have had it. You wouldn't have gotten it ever."

The media is hailing Biden's vaccine distribution, but Trump showed little fear in noting it was "done by me."

"We have 4 vaccines and probably another one coming out soon – all done during my administration – done by me to a large extent, because I got the FDA to do things that, frankly, they didn't know they were capable of doing," Trump said.

Trump did have some pointed words for Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has taken to criticize the past president in the early days of the Biden administration.

"I get along with him, Fauci, but he was basically a salesman," Trump said, taking a shot at Fauci's failed first pitch for the baseball season last year that sailed far outside the left-handed batter's box.

"He throws the baseball better than the predicts, that I can tell you about. And throwing the baseball hasn't been so good."

Trump noted Fauci was wrong on a lot of things, including masks and opposing travel bans from COVID-19 infection-ravaged countries.

"Had I listened to Fauci, we would have never had masks; we would have never banned China; we would have never banned Europe," Trump continued. "You know, I banned China and he was totally against it.

"I banned Europe when Italy and all the places were having such problems, France. I banned them way early. We would have hundreds of thousands of people more [dead]."

Trump said COVID-19 would have cost lives on the level of the Spanish Flu, which was estimated to have killed more than 50 million people worldwide.

"I'll tell you what, this would have done that, too," Trump said. "This was, and is, just a horror show.

"The China virus – call it whatever you want – the China virus; it came from China. This was a horror show and continues to be."

But Trump took a bow for getting the vaccines to the world after "nobody thought it was possible, except me," he concluded.

