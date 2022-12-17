×
Tags: omnibus | house | fund | government | shutdown | gop

Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: $1.7T Omnibus Should be 'Passed' to Next Congress

(Newsmax/"The Count")

By    |   Saturday, 17 December 2022 06:33 PM EST

Georgia Republican Rep. Buddy Carter decried the leadership in the Republican Party while railing against Congress's moves to pass the $1.7 trillion government spending bill.

Speaking toNewsmax's "The Count," Carter, in citing the bill that just passed the Senate on Thursday, says, "look, the people have spoken. They spoke during the midterm elections, and they said they wanted a Republican majority to keep this administration in check — to stop this outrageous spending — this out-of-control spending that's happening right now."

"And what do they do? They wait until the last minute to pass a $1.7 trillion spending bill ... This [continuing resolution to fund the government] should have been passed so that it would have been put in the next Congress and let this Republican majority ... make the spending decisions."

According to Reuters, the bill is expected to contain more aid for Ukraine and reform on how Congress certifies elections.

Congress's deadline to pass the massive omnibus is set for Dec. 23 as President Joe Biden on Friday night signed a short-term continuing resolution.

