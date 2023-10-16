Oliver North to Newsmax: Ways US Can Help Itself And Israel

Retired Marine Lt. Col. Oliver North visited Newsmax on Monday night and offered advice for the United States to help itself and best support Israel as it prepares a ground assault on the Gaza Strip to root out Hamas terrorists and rescue hostages.

"One, immediately secure our southern border," North told "Greg Kelly Reports." "Notify Iran that if Hezbollah comes into this fight from up north [from Lebanon and Syria], we will shut down permanently their oil export capability. Third, we ought convince [Egypt President Abdel Fattah] el Sisi and Cairo to open up a major secure refugee city south of Rafah, the [Gaza] border crossing into [Egypt] because the Israelis have done a wonderful thing of warning people, look, we're coming in, go south.

"And just south of the Rafah border crossing is a wonderful place to do it because you have a seaport. It's not big. ... Congress has got to get back to work. That's perhaps the most important thing that we can do right now to make sure that our support for Israel is really support for the American people."

Whether the Biden administration follows suit is another matter. North isn't fond of the way the administration has dealt with Iran, the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism and a backer of Hamas and Hezbollah.

"This administration has been pandering to Iran since they came into office," North said. "The $6 billion that they were willing to give up to get five Americans back? The fact is, tens of billions of dollars have already been allowed to get through the sanctions program. That's not working all because of this president. We can shut down that oil supply, and we ought to do that if the Iranians allow Hezbollah to come into this fight."

