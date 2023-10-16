×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: oliver north | u.s. | israel | iran | hamas | war | assault

Oliver North to Newsmax: Ways US Can Help Itself And Israel

By    |   Monday, 16 October 2023 10:38 PM EDT

Retired Marine Lt. Col. Oliver North visited Newsmax on Monday night and offered advice for the United States to help itself and best support Israel as it prepares a ground assault on the Gaza Strip to root out Hamas terrorists and rescue hostages.

"One, immediately secure our southern border," North told "Greg Kelly Reports." "Notify Iran that if Hezbollah comes into this fight from up north [from Lebanon and Syria], we will shut down permanently their oil export capability. Third, we ought convince [Egypt President Abdel Fattah] el Sisi and Cairo to open up a major secure refugee city south of Rafah, the [Gaza] border crossing into [Egypt] because the Israelis have done a wonderful thing of warning people, look, we're coming in, go south.

"And just south of the Rafah border crossing is a wonderful place to do it because you have a seaport. It's not big. ... Congress has got to get back to work. That's perhaps the most important thing that we can do right now to make sure that our support for Israel is really support for the American people."

Whether the Biden administration follows suit is another matter. North isn't fond of the way the administration has dealt with Iran, the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism and a backer of Hamas and Hezbollah.

"This administration has been pandering to Iran since they came into office," North said. "The $6 billion that they were willing to give up to get five Americans back? The fact is, tens of billions of dollars have already been allowed to get through the sanctions program. That's not working all because of this president. We can shut down that oil supply, and we ought to do that if the Iranians allow Hezbollah to come into this fight."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Michael Katz | editorial.katz@newsmax.com

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and poltics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Retired Marine Lt. Col. Oliver North visited Newsmax on Monday night and offered advice for the United States to help itself and best support Israel as it prepares a ground assault on the Gaza Strip to root out Hamas terrorists and rescue hostages.
oliver north, u.s., israel, iran, hamas, war, assault, gaza strip, hostages, oil export, biden administration
342
2023-38-16
Monday, 16 October 2023 10:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved