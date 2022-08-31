×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: oliver north | mikhail gorbachev | soviet union

Oliver North to Newsmax: Gorbachev Couldn't 'Transform' Soviet Union

(Newsmax/"Greg Kelly Reports")

By    |   Wednesday, 31 August 2022 02:24 PM EDT

Retired Lt. Col. Oliver North told Newsmax this week that Mikhail Gorbachev, the late Russian president and last leader of the Soviet Union, "could not do what he set out to do" and "transform" the Soviet Union.

North, commenting on the news of Gorbachev’s death on Tuesday, told "Greg Kelly Reports" that the Soviet Union "disappeared because Gorbachev could not do what he set out to do, and that was glasnost [and] perestroika; the idea of openness that you're going to somehow transform from the communist government, already dying country, into something other than a dying country, and he couldn't do it."

North added that "despite his perhaps good intentions, we don't know what ultimately his design would have been. It certainly would not be [Russian President] Vladimir Putin's cause. "

North noted that "Putin blames Gorbachev for what ultimately happened because the Soviet Union dissolved under his watch."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Retired Lt. Col. Oliver North told Newsmax this week that Mikhail Gorbachev, the late Russian president and last leader of the Soviet Union, "could not do what he set out to do" and "transform" the Soviet Union.
oliver north, mikhail gorbachev, soviet union
149
2022-24-31
Wednesday, 31 August 2022 02:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved