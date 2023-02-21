Oliver North to Newsmax: Biden Trip to Kyiv 'Brilliant Political Move'

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Oliver North told Newsmax on Tuesday night that President Joe Biden's secret trip to Kyiv on Monday was a bold move politically because it distracts attention from negative news in the United States.

"He desperately needs something to distract attention from all his troubles here at home, and he succeeded," North told "Prime News." "It was a very bold move. It's a secret trip to Kyiv, which will go down as one of his most famous talking points for many, many weeks, if not months to come."

But North said unless Biden's visit to Kyiv on Monday and Poland on Tuesday results in a change in policy, where the U.S. is now not giving Ukraine enough military aid to win but enough for it not to lose, it will allow Russia to prolong its "sanguinary crimes against humanity that he referred to in both the speech [Monday in Kyiv] and again [Tuesday] in Poland."

"I watched both [speeches] with great fascination," North said. "Quite frankly, it was a brilliant political move on the part of his handlers."

North, a bestselling author whose book, "The Giant Awakes: A Jake Kruse Novel," was published in August, said Biden's trip to Europe took the focus away from the administration's poor response to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that led to toxic chemicals being released in the environment; from the controversy surrounding his son, Hunter, and alleged corruption within the Biden family; and from the discovery of classified documents from his time as a senator and vice president at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.

"He is compromised both mentally physically and morally," North said.

