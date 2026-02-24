Ukrainian MP Goncharenko to Newsmax: Stronger Sanctions Needed to End War

As President Donald Trump prepared to address the nation, Ukrainian member of Parliament Oleksiy Goncharenko told Newsmax Ukrainians are "tired" and "exhausted" as Russia's full-scale invasion enters its fifth year.

He also urged stronger pressure on Moscow to secure peace.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, after massing troops along its borders, dramatically escalating a conflict that began in 2014, when Moscow annexed Crimea and backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

The war has since killed tens of thousands of soldiers and civilians, displaced millions, and devastated Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, triggering sweeping U.S. and European sanctions against Russia.

Western nations, led by the United States, have provided billions of dollars in military and humanitarian aid to Kyiv.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Bianca Across the Nation" on Tuesday, Goncharenko began by thanking Americans for their support since the war began.

"Hello. And first of all, I would like to thank the American people and American administration for all support that Ukraine received during these four years of full scale invasion. That was vital for us. And thank you very much," Goncharenko said.

"By this support, millions of lives were saved because what Russia is doing is committing genocide on occupied territories, stealing children, killing civilians, and so on. So this support is vital," he said.

Goncharenko said what's "most important for Ukraine is peace."

He added, "We are tired. We are exhausted.

"We want peace as soon as possible. That's the most important."

He expressed hope that Trump's efforts would bring results but argued that Moscow must face increased consequences.

"And we all hope that the efforts which are made by President Trump will finally lead us to result, will finally lead us to peace," Goncharenko said.

"But for this, a real pressure should be put on Russia, because for all these years, when the negotiations started a year ago after election of President Trump for all this year, Russia just tries to win the time and they continue to do the same now," he said.

Goncharenko also described the hardships faced by Ukrainians during a recent stretch of severe winter weather in Kyiv, which he blamed on Russian attacks targeting civilian infrastructure.

"And speaking about how Ukrainians feel and live all these years, I will give you one example. This winter was extremely hard," he said.

"Here in Kyiv just two weeks ago it was -20 Celsius and millions of Ukrainians, including people from the capital, they were living these days without heating and without electricity for days because what Russia is doing. They are deliberately attacking power grid and absolutely civilian infrastructure just to make people suffer," Goncharenko said.

"It's not attack on military objects, it's just making people to suffer, causing huge suffering of millions of people. It is a humanitarian catastrophe," he said.

"Just imagine, just imagine one day without electricity and heating in a freezing apartment when it is -20 Celsius outside. And that's the way how Ukrainians live," Goncharenko said.

