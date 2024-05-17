WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: oleksandra ustinova | ukraine | us | weapons

Ukraine Parliament Member to Newsmax: US Restrictions Hurting Ukraine

By    |   Friday, 17 May 2024 01:43 PM EDT

Oleksandra Ustinova, a member of Ukraine's Parliament, told Newsmax that U.S. restrictions on the use of some weapons by Ukraine are hurting her country's efforts to defeat Russia.

She made her comments Friday on "Newsline." Earlier, she had met with Senate Minority  Leader Mitch McConnell and other lawmakers.

Ustinova was asked if she had a message for President Joe Biden.

"Please let us save our people, our civilians, our children, our women who have been under the bombs right now," she said. "Please let us use the weapons you had provided for us so we can hit back at the Russians and destroy their artillery, destroy their weapons.

"Right now, we're fighting for a small city, which is less than two miles from the water. They're shelling it every day with their artillery, and we cannot fire back because we're not allowed by some decision.

"Let us use the capabilities that we have right now because the American taxpayers had paid for these weapons systems to be delivered to Ukraine and we are grateful for that but, unfortunately, we're not allowed because of some political decision to use those."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Oleksandra Ustinova, a member of Ukraine's Parliament, told Newsmax that U.S. restrictions on the use of some weapons by Ukraine are hurting her country's efforts to defeat Russia.
oleksandra ustinova, ukraine, us, weapons
239
2024-43-17
Friday, 17 May 2024 01:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved