Ukraine Parliament Member to Newsmax: US Restrictions Hurting Ukraine

Oleksandra Ustinova, a member of Ukraine's Parliament, told Newsmax that U.S. restrictions on the use of some weapons by Ukraine are hurting her country's efforts to defeat Russia.
She made her comments Friday on "Newsline." Earlier, she had met with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other lawmakers.
Ustinova was asked if she had a message for President Joe Biden.
"Please let us save our people, our civilians, our children, our women who have been under the bombs right now," she said. "Please let us use the weapons you had provided for us so we can hit back at the Russians and destroy their artillery, destroy their weapons.
"Right now, we're fighting for a small city, which is less than two miles from the water. They're shelling it every day with their artillery, and we cannot fire back because we're not allowed by some decision.
"Let us use the capabilities that we have right now because the American taxpayers had paid for these weapons systems to be delivered to Ukraine and we are grateful for that but, unfortunately, we're not allowed because of some political decision to use those."
Jeffrey Rodack ✉
Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.
