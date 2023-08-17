Amb. Oksana Markarova to Newsmax: Ukraine 'Very Grateful' US on Its Side

Ukraine is "very grateful" to have America and a coalition of countries on its side in its war to fight back against the Russian invasion, Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States, told Newsmax on Thursday.

In reference to Russia's previous invasion of Ukraine in 2014, during which it seized Crimea and illegally occupied other areas of Ukraine, Markarova told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that the U.S. "never acknowledged this illegal attack," but Russia "miscalculated gravely" this time in invading Ukraine and starting this full-fledged war.

"Now, we have the whole coalition of countries. And we're very grateful to the Americans that the U.S. is on our side today," Markarova said.

When asked about possible "war fatigue" throughout the U.S. and whether Americans are losing interest in the war in Ukraine, Markarova answered that throughout the country — not just in Washington, D.C. — there seems to be strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine, despite the length of the war.

"Yes, it's been a very long war. Yes, it's very difficult. Yes, it's natural for people to pay attention, especially to what happens back home," Markarova said. "But I do feel that the majority of Americans understand that this fight is so much bigger than about Ukraine, that it's about the values — values which Americans share with us — freedom, dignity, independence, something that this country is based on.

"So thank you for being there and thank you for all brave journalists who traveled to Ukraine and who show what happens there on the battlefield, but everywhere in Ukraine," Markarova added. "It's because of you and our fight that Americans still support us, and I hope this support will continue."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!