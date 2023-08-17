×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: oksana markarova | ukraine | united states | russia | invasion | coalition

Amb. Oksana Markarova to Newsmax: Ukraine 'Very Grateful' US on Its Side

By    |   Thursday, 17 August 2023 10:17 PM EDT

Ukraine is "very grateful" to have America and a coalition of countries on its side in its war to fight back against the Russian invasion, Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States, told Newsmax on Thursday.

In reference to Russia's previous invasion of Ukraine in 2014, during which it seized Crimea and illegally occupied other areas of Ukraine, Markarova told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that the U.S. "never acknowledged this illegal attack," but Russia "miscalculated gravely" this time in invading Ukraine and starting this full-fledged war.

"Now, we have the whole coalition of countries. And we're very grateful to the Americans that the U.S. is on our side today," Markarova said.

When asked about possible "war fatigue" throughout the U.S. and whether Americans are losing interest in the war in Ukraine, Markarova answered that throughout the country — not just in Washington, D.C. — there seems to be strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine, despite the length of the war.

"Yes, it's been a very long war. Yes, it's very difficult. Yes, it's natural for people to pay attention, especially to what happens back home," Markarova said. "But I do feel that the majority of Americans understand that this fight is so much bigger than about Ukraine, that it's about the values — values which Americans share with us — freedom, dignity, independence, something that this country is based on.

"So thank you for being there and thank you for all brave journalists who traveled to Ukraine and who show what happens there on the battlefield, but everywhere in Ukraine," Markarova added. "It's because of you and our fight that Americans still support us, and I hope this support will continue."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a freelance writer at Newsmax reporting on news and politics. His work has appeared in many media publications, including websites, newspapers and tv segments.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Ukraine is "very grateful" to have America and a coalition of countries on its side in its war to fight back against the Russian invasion, Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States, told Newsmax on Thursday.
oksana markarova, ukraine, united states, russia, invasion, coalition
327
2023-17-17
Thursday, 17 August 2023 10:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved