Tags: oil | russia | ukraine | war | joebiden | gasprices

Rep. Mullin to Newsmax: Biden's Policies Drove up Gas Prices, Not Putin

(Newsmax/"Spicer & Co.")

By    |   Tuesday, 01 November 2022 08:03 PM EDT

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, the GOP nominee in Oklahoma's special election for the U.S. Senate, decried on Newsmax President Joe Biden's claims that "at a time of war, any" oil "company receiving historic windfall profits like this has a responsibility to act beyond their narrow self-interest."

Speaking on "Spicer & Co." Mullin says, "personally, I didn't know we were at war. I thought  Russia and Ukraine were at war. It's his policies that have driven the high prices here" in Oklahoma.

"If we were able to be energy independent and not have to be dependent on Russian oil, which by the way, we're still importing, then we wouldn't have this issue."

"But instead, because of his policies," the congressman continued, "we're dependent on OPEC+, the cartel, and Saudi Arabia, and Russia ... if Oklahoma and Texas produce our oil that we have underneath our feet, we would eliminate the need to have Saudi Arabia and Russia importing oil in here, and it wouldn't matter what's going on over in Europe. We would control our energy prices."

