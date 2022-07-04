Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Biden Warring Against US Oil, Gas

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, criticized the Biden administration on Newsmax for its preference for importing foreign oil over domestic production.

Speaking on Monday's "Spicer & Co." about drilling in Texas, Van Duyne said the Biden administration, "instead of doing it in Texas, would rather go to foreign nations and beg them for help, instead of just relying on U.S. companies to do it: cleaner, faster and easier."

On Saturday, President Joe Biden issued a tweet stating that "my message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril. Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you're paying for the product. And do it now."

The president's tweet comes amid his administration's frequent rhetoric regarding gasoline prices. On Thursday, according to the Washington Examiner, National Economic Council Chairman Brian Deese told CNN that the American people should expect gas prices to remain at their current level in order to protect the "liberal world order."

His comments alluded to Ukraine winning its war against Russia.

"What we heard from the president, this is about the future of the liberal world order,'' Deese said. ''We have to stand firm. At the same time, what I'd say to Americans across the country is you have a presidential administration that is going to do everything in its power to blunt those price increases and bring those prices down."

Van Duyne, who is seeking reelection in Texas' 24th Congressional District, faces Democrat Jan McDowell in the Nov. 8 general election.

