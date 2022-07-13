Sen. Braun to Newsmax: Biden Shouldn't 'Beg' Saudis for Oil

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., slammed President Joe Biden on Newsmax for what he sees as begging Saudi Arabia for oil.

Speaking on Wednesday's "Eric Bolling The Balance" about Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia, Braun said: "I think it's going to be a lost cause anyway, because even the Saudis, they've got a little reserved capacity as a few of the other bad players across the world, but most are pumping at probably a rate they're happy with.

''It's the highest price in a long time, so I don't know what we have to gain by it, especially when we were headed" toward being self-sufficient producing our own energy.

Braun highlighted that the U.S. shouldn't stop producing energy and place its dependence on oil "in the hands of your enemies, or bad players across the world, and have to beg them — have to grovel in front of them."

On Saturday, Biden wrote an op-ed to The Washington Post explaining his reasoning for making his trip to Saudi Arabia. But there was no mention of energy diplomacy being an imperative on his presidential to-do list. Instead, the op-ed focused on Biden's desire to "strengthen a strategic partnership" in the Middle East regarding human rights.

Braun suggested that Biden's trip wouldn't be necessary had the president not "declared war on fossil fuels."

