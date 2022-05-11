Dr. Oz to Newsmax: Producing More Energy Would Be 'Quick Fix' to Inflation

Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat, told Newsmax that increasing energy production would offer a "quick fix" to inflation.

"The irony about inflation," Oz, a Republican, said on "Eric Bolling The Balance," is that the "primary driver is energy costs. So you can raise interest rates all you want, which, you know, could crater the economy, cause a recession. You can try to deal with supply chain problems, but they will take a while. Or you can produce more energy."

"Which is a quick fix ... that would drop prices and help everybody along the line."

According to a Tuesday National Review report, President Joe Biden said that under his leadership, the United States' "oil and gas production is reaching record levels," adding that more energy was produced domestically in his first year in office than during his predecessor's entire tenure. USA Today reported on Tuesday that the average price of gasoline reached record levels.

"But," Oz continued, "by reducing inflation, of course, you especially help farmers. And Biden was trying to tell them that he was there for them. He's not."

"I was at a town hall in Berks County," Pennsylvania, "...And there's a farmer, his name [is] Tom. And he said the biggest concern ... was skyrocketing prices of fuel," Oz added. "Because a lot of the basic things he is dependent on, the pesticides, the fertilizers, oil that they're using in some of those substances, they were coming from Russia."

"Biden is not there for him. He's not doing the simplest thing. ... In Pennsylvania, we have enough natural gas that we could power the entire country for 200 years."

On Tuesday, Biden said regarding inflation: "I think our policies help, not hurt. Think about what they say. The vast majority of the economists think that this is going to be a real tough problem to solve, but it’s not because of spending.''

Oz is seeking the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Pat Toomey. He faces Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, George Bochetto, Sean Gale, David McCormick and Carla Sands in the May 17 GOP primary, according to Ballotpedia. The general election is on Nov. 8.

